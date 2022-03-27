Analysts Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will announce $12.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.46 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $47.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.59 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $52.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $337.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.88. The firm has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $317.72 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

