BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 55,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 26,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,337. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

