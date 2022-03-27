Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS) Short Interest Down 81.6% in March

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:PGSS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.89. 7,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

