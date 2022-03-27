Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.10. 22,435,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,186,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,395. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.