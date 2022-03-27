Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.90 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will report $8.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.78 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $36.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

NOC traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,418. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $315.67 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. City State Bank bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. American Trust bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 103,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.