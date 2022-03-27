Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.52. 306,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,685. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $344.80 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.39.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

