Cardano (ADA) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.19 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002512 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion and $1.19 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.63 or 0.00190312 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00028187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00024315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00417898 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,258,602,060 coins and its circulating supply is 33,726,162,794 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.