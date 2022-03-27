Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,426,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,038,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,687 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 565,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 314,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. 51,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,243. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.