Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.49. 318,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.