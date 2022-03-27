iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $66.68. 1,154,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,462. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

