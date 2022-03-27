Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,496,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,799,423. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

