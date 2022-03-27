Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the February 28th total of 537,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

SEYMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($16.26) to €16.80 ($18.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of SEYMF stock remained flat at $$15.15 during trading hours on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.