iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,079,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,333,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.81. 3,938,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,272. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.