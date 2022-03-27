Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Drops By 63.1%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.67.

Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

