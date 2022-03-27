Short Interest in Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Drops By 63.1%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the February 28th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:RVLGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.67.
Revival Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
