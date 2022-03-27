PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Update

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 83.8% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PURE Bioscience stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,487. PURE Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Get PURE Bioscience alerts:

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 130.17% and a negative return on equity of 107.81%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter.

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.