Brokerages Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target at $10.42

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESRT. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,304,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 345,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,614,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,066,000 after purchasing an additional 717,200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.90. 1,249,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,618. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

