Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNM. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,054,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,797. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.