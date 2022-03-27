Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $409,688.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00036163 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00112785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

