$65.44 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) will post $65.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.40 million and the highest is $65.48 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $52.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $281.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $285.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. StockNews.com upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

TSC traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $33.03. 102,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,444. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

In other TriState Capital news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

