Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Up 273.9% in March

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 273.9% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of GRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

In other Eagle Capital Growth Fund news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Get Rating ) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

