Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $70.63. 204,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,864. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

