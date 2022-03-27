PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Update

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $$19.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
