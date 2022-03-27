PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Update

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock remained flat at $$19.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

Get PT Vale Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.