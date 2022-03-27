Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 666 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,566 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in HP by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.84. 13,385,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,713,318. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

