Van ECK Associates Corp Has $496.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 690,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Lam Research worth $496,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $296,539,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $554.82. The stock had a trading volume of 753,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,377. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $466.06 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $561.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.89.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

