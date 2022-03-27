Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock remained flat at $$76.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,754,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,576. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

