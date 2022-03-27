Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

