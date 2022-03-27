Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,984.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002824 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.34 or 0.07075430 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.66 or 1.00015122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

