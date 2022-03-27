$1.17 EPS Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $2.55. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $2.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.22).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,994,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 766,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,031 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 164,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,080. The company has a market cap of $226.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

