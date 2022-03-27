DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the February 28th total of 500,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:DNP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 472,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,288. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.
About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
