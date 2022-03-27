Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,100 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the February 28th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth $2,128,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth $2,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 3rd quarter worth $2,034,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $866,000.

NYSE BAK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 297,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. Braskem has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

