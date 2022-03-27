MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Lowered by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 81.3% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.29. 3,246,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,791. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.