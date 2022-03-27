Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $41.15 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,615 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 2.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 1.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $41,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,025,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $33.79. 391,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,386. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $35.63.

