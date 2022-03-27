iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $67,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,529. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

