Comparing Kingsway Financial Services (KFS) and Its Peers

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kingsway Financial Services to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kingsway Financial Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services Competitors 714 3078 2728 158 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 4.84%. Given Kingsway Financial Services’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsway Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services 0.43% 167.08% 2.63% Kingsway Financial Services Competitors 3.98% 4.45% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $91.77 million -$340,000.00 -546,000.00 Kingsway Financial Services Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,839.10

Kingsway Financial Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services. Kingsway Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services’ peers have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services peers beat Kingsway Financial Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

