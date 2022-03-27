Analyzing Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) & Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Altus Power alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altus Power and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Portland General Electric 1 3 1 0 2.00

Altus Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.59%. Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $50.33, indicating a potential downside of 7.83%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Portland General Electric.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and Portland General Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 14.83 -$300,000.00 N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 2.04 $244.00 million $2.72 20.08

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Portland General Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A N/A -2.78% Portland General Electric 10.18% 9.11% 2.62%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Altus Power on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altus Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co. engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.