Country Trust Bank Increases Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.19% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,552 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,468,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,050.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 339,022 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 661.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 294,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 103,708 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.41. 426,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,591. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

