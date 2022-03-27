Country Trust Bank Sells 37,776 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,776 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of American Water Works worth $18,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 282.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.55. 506,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,180. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average is $168.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.38 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

