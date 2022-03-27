Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 562 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 150,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,440,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,204,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

