Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ilika stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 218,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,898. Ilika has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

