Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Decreases By 83.6%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the February 28th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,006,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPIL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 121,441,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,555,624. Cybernetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

