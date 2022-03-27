World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA) Short Interest Down 88.8% in March

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE WQGA remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 52,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,008. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $827,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

