Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Expands By 246.0%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 246.0% from the February 28th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth $88,000. 42.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISIG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.43. 69,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

