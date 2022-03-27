Country Trust Bank Has $34.22 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 981,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $34,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,543,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after purchasing an additional 792,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Gentex by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,520,000 after acquiring an additional 513,739 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth $9,811,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $28.87. 1,061,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,891. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

