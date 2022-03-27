Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,232. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

