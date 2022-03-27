Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 569,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145,608 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $34,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. 1,782,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,255. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.39%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $5,454,741 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

