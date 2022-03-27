State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Cut by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,944 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.09% of State Street worth $31,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

