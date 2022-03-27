TCW Group Inc. Has $42.96 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,085 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Corning worth $42,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Corning by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after buying an additional 757,638 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,725,000 after buying an additional 645,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Corning by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,937,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,236. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

