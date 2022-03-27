TCW Group Inc. Acquires 197,789 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Johnson Controls International worth $125,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,720,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,726,000 after acquiring an additional 553,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,828. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.39 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.