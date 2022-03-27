Country Trust Bank Sells 30,379 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,379 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $58,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.56. 3,763,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,214. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $142.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

