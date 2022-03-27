Newscrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.12 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $37.12 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

